WCSO: Sex offender arrested after attending event, living with children

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators say a sex offender has been arrested after he attended an event with children and was also discovered to be living with children.

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Edward Gilland, 46 of Gray.

The sheriff’s office stated in a release that Gilland, a registered sex offender, attended an event at the Appalachian Fairgrounds on July 10 where multiple children were present.

“When deputies arrived on scene they made contact with Gilland and confirmed his status as a registered sex offender,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “The investigation was then turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office and a warrant was secured for Gilland’s arrest after his status was confirmed.”

Investigators located Gilland in Johnson City and took him into custody for the outstanding warrant on Friday.

The sheriff’s office says additional warrants were filed after a subsequent investigation revealed that Gilland had been living in a home with two juveniles.

Gilland is facing two counts of violating the sex offender registry. He is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.

The sheriff’s office says Gilland was previously arrested for violating the sex offender registry in 2017 and 2019.