WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a three-vehicle crash off of Kingsport Highway Sunday.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene outside of Stowaway Self Storage.

Happening now in Gray: Washington Co. Deputies on scene of a crash at the Stowaway Storage on Kingsport Hwy. & Gray Station Rd. Deputies tell me a 3 car crash ended up hitting the kiosk outside the building. Deputies say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/DV9aN0BKj0 — Kate Nemarich WJHL (@KateNemNews) April 12, 2021

There was some damage to the Stowaway Self Storage building.

