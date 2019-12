WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A missing juvenile from Wise County has been safely located overnight on Friday.

According to a post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Lorisa Brianna Cambell was reported as a missing runaway juvenile on Wednesday by her family.

The post says Lorisa was located by the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Ofice.

Prior to being located by deputies, Lorisa had last been seen near the Wise County Fairgrounds in Wise, Va.