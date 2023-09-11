JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for help finding a Jonesborough man.

According to a release from the WCSO, deputies were called to a home on Hairetown Road early Monday morning “regarding the disappearance of Austin Blake Davis.”

Davis, 24, is believed to have left his home either late Sunday or early Monday. He is 6 foot 3 inches and weighs roughly 170 pounds. Davis has brown hair and green eyes, and investigators said he was last seen wearing a blue ball cap, a green t-shirt, dark jeans and red Puma tennis shoes.

The sheriff’s office reports Davis did not take any items from his home “and is believed to be in danger.”

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the WCSO at (423) 788-1414 or 911.