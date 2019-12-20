WCSO: Man wanted in Florida for sexual battery arrested in Gray

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities in Washington County, Tennessee have arrested a man wanted in Florida for a sexual assault that happened in June 2015.

Investigators found and arrested Jerry Shane Lassiter, 24, on December 19 on Hideaway Hills Rd. for a warrant out of Santa Rosa County, Florida for a charge of being a Fugitive from Justice.

In a news release Friday, authorities said, “In July, a Washington County Judge issued search warrant in order to obtain Lassiter’s DNA sample relevant to the case in Florida and deputies executed it and obtained his DNA sample, which was sent to a forensic lab. The evidence recovered in Florida matched Lassiter’s DNA, and he was charged in Santa Rosa County for the Sexual Battery.”

Lassiter is being held at the Washington County Detention Center without bond and is awaiting an appearance in General Sessions Court.