WCSO: Man wanted in connection to carjacking arrested in Greene Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted in connection with a carjacking incident months ago has been arrested in Greene County.

Tyler James Rogers, 26, was wanted by Greeneville Police in connection to a carjacking that happened in February.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Rogers ran from authorities after deputies attempted a traffic stop in early March. Rogers crashed on Cherokee Road and ran into a wood line.

PREVIOUS STORY: Washington Co. authorities searching for wanted fugitive, asking for public’s help

Authorities released Wednesday that Rogers was arrested at a home on Haney Hill Road in Greene County on May 5.

Rogers now faces several charges including motor vehicle theft and evading arrest by foot and is currently being held at the Greene County Detention Center.

Rogers is expected to be taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he will be held on a $21,500 bond.

No further information was immediately available.