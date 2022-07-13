APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by an SUV Monday in Appalachia.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:30 a.m. to West Main Street where deputies discovered that a vehicle had struck a man, a UTV side-by-side vehicle, and a Town of Appalachia truck. Appalachia Fire Department personnel administered life-saving procedures on the man and also provided aid to two other drivers involved.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office determined that the driver of the UTV noticed a BMW SUV that was stopped facing eastbound in the westbound lane and got out to check on the driver’s welfare. While the man was between the SUV and UTV, the SUV accelerated and struck him. It then pushed the UTV backward into the town-owned truck.

Investigators believe the driver of the SUV suffered a medical emergency, which led to the crash. The driver was charged with reckless driving: failure to maintain control.

The UTV driver suffered serious injuries and was flown to a trauma center, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.