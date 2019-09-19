WCSO: Man sets wife on fire after dousing her with rubbing alcohol

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities have arrested a man in Washington County, Tennessee after he reportedly doused his wife with rubbing alcohol during an argument.

In a news release, WCSO officials said Todd Darrell Briggs, 35, reportedly assaulted his wife using running alcohol and a lighter. “During an altercation with his wife, Briggs doused rubbing alcohol on the bedroom floor and also on his wife. Briggs then lit the rubbing alcohol with butane lighter causing serious injury to the victim and the damages to the home. ”

Authorities responded to a local hospital regarding this incident on August 16th but reported that the victim had to be flown to Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville due to her injuries.

Authorities said the assault was domestic in nature.

Briggs is now charged with one count of Attempted First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault and one count of Aggravated Arson.

Briggs has been booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,00 bond and is scheduled to appear in criminal court on December 2nd.