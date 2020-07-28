WCSO: Man charged with attempted first-degree murder after shooting kidnapped victim twice, crashing vehicle

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after a crash in Jonesborough on Monday.

According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Bennett, 58, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping after he was involved in a crash with a woman who had been shot.

The release said deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a rolling domestic on Tavern Hill Road Monday.

Witnesses reported hearing screaming and seeing someone’s legs hanging out of the car door trying to get out of the vehicle, according to the release.

WCSO reported the vehicle made its way onto Jackson Boulevard before crashing and landing on its top.

When authorities arrived, they found both Bennett and the female victim inside the vehicle.

According to WCSO, the woman had been shot and Bennett was unconscious.

They were both transported to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation revealed that Bennett had kidnapped the woman at her home and shot her in the neck and head when she tried to escape the vehicle.

WCSO reports that not long after shooting her, the crash occurred.

As of Tuesday afternoon, both the victim and Bennett remain in the hospital.

The woman is “remarkably in stable condition,” according to the release.

Bennett is expected to be released soon into the custody of the sheriff’s office.