WCSO: Man arrested after allegedly robbing Gray gas station; holding clerk at gunpoint

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Monday after deputies were called to an armed robbery at a gas station in Gray.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery occurred in the early morning hours at the Road Runner gas station at 6399 Kingsport Highway.

Authorities say an investigation revealed that a masked suspect had entered the gas station and pointed a gun at the clerk.

The suspect, later identified as Ralph T. Shivery, 33 of Gray, demanded cash and lottery tickets while holding the clerk at gunpoint, according to WCSO.

Shivery was later found by the Johnson City Police Department and arrested by deputies.

He was charged with aggravated robbery, use of a firearm during a dangerous felony, two counts of aggravated assault and felony theft.

The release also says Shivery had outstanding warrants for other unrelated offenses.

He is currently being held on a $40,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

Shivery was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.