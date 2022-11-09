JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the first time, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) watched as one of its own was sworn in as a Task Force Officer in the U.S. Marshals Service.

Lt. Mike Foster (Photo: WJHL)

Lt. Mike Foster launched his law enforcement career at the WCSO as an officer at the detention center 21 years ago. Within those two decades, he has worked in various roles to secure the county’s courts and serve warrants.

On Nov. 9, Foster joined the U.S. Marshals Service to serve as the WCSO’s representative on the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force, which aims to seek out and arrest state and federal fugitives.

“Lt. Foster is an excellent representative for our department,” said Sheriff Keith Sexton in a news release. “He has assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in past years, but had yet to be sworn in as a Task Force member. I’m proud to serve with Lt. Foster and stand beside him as he is sworn in today.”

The U.S. Marshals Service began in 1789, making it the first federal law enforcement agency in the country. It acts as the federal government’s primary agency for fugitive investigations.

Local and state police officers who swear in as task force officers with the agency receive special deputations with the Marshals, meaning they can cross jurisdictional lines. U.S. marshals work with the international law enforcement community to arrest fugitives abroad as well as to seek foreign fugitives living in the U.S.