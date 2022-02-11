WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been arrested after she allegedly used an elderly family member’s checks and card information to steal from them for months, according to the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

A release from the WCSO says an investigation led to April Riddle, 36, of Jonesborough, being charged with identity theft, forgery and financial exploitation of the elderly. Investigators report that from October 2021 through December 2021, Riddle took a victim’s checks, checking account and debit card information without the victim knowing.

Riddle reportedly cashed the checks without the victim’s knowledge and also used the debit card information on the internet. In addition, the WCSO reports that Riddle electronically cashed checks at a local convenience store.

The release states Riddle is related to the victim and had been assisting in taking care of the victim. She was arrested on Friday and is set to appear in court later in the day. Her bond was set at $2,500.