WCSO: Jonesborough teen arrested after running from authorities, ‘almost striking a construction worker’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities have arrested a Jonesborough teenager after leading deputies on a pursuit.

Dylan Carder, 19, reportedly fled from authorities in a pickup truck on December 12.

Carder was wanted for violation of probation.

In a news release Tuesday, authorities said they continued to pursue Carder until he almost hit a construction worker.

That same release said, “It was later learned, Carder was also sheltering a runaway juvenile, who was a passenger in the truck at the time he fled from officers.”

Carder and the runaway juvenile were arrested in Greeneville on Sunday, December 15.

Carder was arrested on several charges including evading arrest by motor vehicle and reckless endangerment.

He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $47,000 bond.

The juvenile’s case was turned over to the Department of Children’s Services.