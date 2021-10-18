WCSO: Jonesborough man charged with attempted murder after flea market stabbing

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – After police say a series of arguments turned violent, a Jonesborough man is facing an attempted murder charge due to an alleged stabbing.

According to a report from the Washington County Sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the Jonesborough Flea Market around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 17. When they arrived, the report says they found a 23-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest in “very serious condition.”

The victim was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center, and officers began seeking witnesses in the area.

According to the report, witnesses told officers that the victim had been in multiple incidents with another man in the area who they identified as Christopher Spears, 40, of Jonesborough. Witnesses said that throughout the day, the two had been arguing before a physical fight that ended with Spears allegedly stabbing the victim in the chest.

Officers located Spears nearby and arrested him on charges of attempted first-degree murder. At the time of the report, Spears was held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond. Spears is set to appear in court on Monday.

As of 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 18, the victim remains in critical condition.