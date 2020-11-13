WCSO: Johnson City man charged with aggravated statutory rape after investigation into relationship with juvenile

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing rape charges after authorities say he had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old.

According to a release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, investigators launched an investigation in June 2020 “into a possible sexual relationship between a 16-year-old juvenile and a 30-year-old adult.”

Investigators presented evidence related to the case to a Washington County Grand Jury last week, according to the release.

WCSO reports Andrea Tate, 30, of Johnson City, was issued a presentment charging him with aggravated statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The release says Tate was already being held at the Washington County Detention Center on an unrelated charge.

He is now being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in criminal court on February 1, 2021.