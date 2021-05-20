WCSO: Johnson City man, 83, arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting minor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a child younger than 10.

According to a release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Mack E. Bowman, 83, was arrested after “an investigation into an alleged child neglect situation.”

The release states during the investigation, evidence was found that Bowman had sexually assaulted a child who is less than 10 years old.

WCSO reports investigators also learned Bowman had sold drugs to the child’s mother.

The findings of the investigation were presented to a Washington County Grand Jury, who returned a true bill charging Bowman with the following:

2 counts of aggravated sexual battery (victim under 13)

2 counts of sale of Schedule II

On Wednesday, the release states Bowman turned himself in at the Washington County Detention Center. He was placed on a $25,000 bond.

Bowman is set to appear in Washington County Criminal Court during the next court term, according to the release.