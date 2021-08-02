WCSO: Investigators seek Gray man charged with homicide after victim of fight dies at hospital

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man from Gray accused of homicide.

According to a release from WCSO, deputies arrived at the Johnson City Medical Center early Monday after receiving reports of a man with a head injury. Originally, the injury had been reported as a fall.

WCSO reports the man at the hospital later died.

The release states investigators learned domestic violence had taken place between the victim and a suspect at a home in the 100 block of Dean Street. The violence had resulted in a fist fight, which sent the deceased man to the hospital.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Elijah Gates, 24, of Gray. Gates is charged with one count of aggravated assault resulting in death and one count of reckless homicide.

Investigators do not know where Gates is, but they believe he is driving a 2000 green Ford Contour with TN tag 5Y9-6T9.

WCSO reports the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call investigators at 423-788-1414.