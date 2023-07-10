JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) expanded its public safety arsenal with an explosive-detecting K9 officer named Balu.

According to a press release from WCSO representatives, K9 Sgt. Balu is a two-and-a-half-year-old German shorthaired pointer with a rare skillset: explosive detection. Dogs with Balu’s training are rare, even in law enforcement. In fact, the release said Balu is the first of his kind to join a Tennessee law enforcement organization.

“When we began the search to add a new dog to our program, we knew we needed an explosives detection dog,” Sheriff Keith Sexton said in the release. “We worked with Global K9 Protection Group in Alabama, and they suggested we have a handler that hadn’t worked with narcotics dogs before because kinetic detection dogs work differently.”

Balu’s training specifically centered on use in school environments, the release said, so he is well-acquainted with large crowds. Deputy Katy Pellien, the office’s first female K9 handler, will care for and operate with Sgt. Balu. At the time of the release, Pellien was assigned as an SRO officer with Gray School.

Pellien and Sgt. Balu’s joint training involved a six-week course on the campus of Auburn University in partnership with the school’s College of Veterinary Studies. During that time, the two learned to operate as one.

“A kinetic explosives detection dog is always working,” Sexton said. “With a narcotics dog, you signal for them to work. With Balu, he wakes up working. He’s taking the lead and Deputy Pellien follows that lead.”

One of Sgt. Balu’s specialties is screening crowds by smell, which can reveal hidden explosives or firearms. Once Balu detects a concerning chemical, he can alert Pellien and follow potential threats.

“Not only is Balu a unique working dog, he’s really friendly,” Sexton said. “We know that having dogs in the schools helps reduce stress, and improves interactions between students and our SROs. He’s a great addition to our growing pack.”