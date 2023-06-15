WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An inmate at the Washington County Detention Center has been charged after investigators report he tried to kill another inmate.

A release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that a physical altercation took place in a cell on Wednesday night. Medical staff made the decision to transport the victim of the alleged assault to the hospital.

As of Thursday afternoon, the injured inmate remains in critical condition, according to the WCSO.

After responding to the jail, deputies charged inmate Daniel Alejandro Mira, 29, or Coral Springs, Florida, with attempted second-degree murder.

Mira’s bond was set at $100,000, and a court date is pending. The incident remains under investigation.