WCSO: Greeneville man charged after multiple burglaries

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greeneville man was arrested on Friday after authorities conducted a manhunt in the Washington College Road area.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler David Bolton, 26 of Greeneville, was arrested after deputies received a residential burglary call on Washington College Road.

The release says deputies were alerted to another burglary on CC Wright Road where Bolton was seen fleeing on foot and determined to be the suspect.

Deputies reportedly found Bolton nearby at a location on Conklin Road, and he was arrested.

At the time of the arrest, Bolton was allegedly in possession of items from the burglaries deputies had been called to.

Further investigation revealed Bolton had allegedly broken into another home on Conklin Road and was deemed a suspect in another case.

Bolton is charged with the following:

3 Counts of Aggravated Burglary

Theft of Property

Unlawful Carrying/Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Methamphetamine

Schedule VI Drug Violations

Simple Possession

He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center and held on a $72,000 bond.

Bolton is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, November 18.

The investigation is ongoing.