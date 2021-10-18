WCSO: Gray woman arrested after 3 children found living in home covered in dog feces

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced that a woman was arrested Thursday on charges of child abuse and neglect.

A release from the department said that when deputies arrived at 105 Old Gray Station Road to assist the Department of Children’s Services, they found three young children living in a home covered with dog feces.

WCSO described the house’s conditions as “extremely poor” and that it was a “safety hazard for the children living there.”

Destiney Smith, 24, was arrested on three counts of child abuse and neglect and was released on a $30,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in the Washington County Sessions Court on Oct. 18.

No further details have been released at this time.