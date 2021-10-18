WCSO: Gray woman arrested after 3 children found living in home covered in dog feces

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(PHOTO: WCSO)

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced that a woman was arrested Thursday on charges of child abuse and neglect.

A release from the department said that when deputies arrived at 105 Old Gray Station Road to assist the Department of Children’s Services, they found three young children living in a home covered with dog feces.

WCSO described the house’s conditions as “extremely poor” and that it was a “safety hazard for the children living there.”

Destiney Smith, 24, was arrested on three counts of child abuse and neglect and was released on a $30,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in the Washington County Sessions Court on Oct. 18.

No further details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss