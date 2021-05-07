WCSO: Elizabethton man arrested for solicitation of minor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) arrested a man Wednesday, May 5 following a months-long investigation into the solicitation of a minor.

WCSO Sheriff Ed Graybeal said the investigation involving an adult soliciting nude images from a minor via phone led to the arrest of 37-year-old Shawn Harless of Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Officers located Harless on Little Stoney Creek Road in Carter County, and he’s held in the Washington Detention Center.

Harless has been charged with solicitation of a minor and solicitation of a minor to observe a sex act.

He appeared in court Thursday, May 6 and is expected to appear again on May 19.