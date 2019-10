GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Emergency responders found no one at the scene of a crash on Spurgeon Lane Wednesday morning.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the driver fled the scene after a crash involving a black pickup truck and a tree.





The crash occurred on Spurgeon Lane off of Liberty Church Road.

No other cars or property was reported as damaged.

Washington County Dispatch reports the call for the crash came in at 5:47 a.m.