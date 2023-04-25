JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Deputy Penny Fitzgerald is now part of a regional task force with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

A release from the WCSO said Fitzgerald was added this month to the TBI’s Criminal Investigations Division in the Upper East Tennessee region as a task force agent. Fitzgerald is set to work on TBI cases on an as-needed basis in the Tri-Cities area.

The release credits Fitzgerald with establishing the WCSO’s evidence tracking system and handling the disposal of seized and forfeited items from closed cases.

“Many deputies will taper off learning new things and taking on new assignments as they approach that 30-year mark, but not Penny,” said Sheriff Keith Sexton.

“She’s always looking to learn new things, pass on her skills to the next generation and help out wherever needed. When I recommended her to fill this role, I knew we were sending TBI someone who would step up no matter the situation.”

Fitzgerald has been with the WCSO for 27 years, according to the release. She started her law enforcement career in 1996 as a detention officer. She eventually moved to patrol, then became an evidence custodian for the WCSO in 2004, the release said.