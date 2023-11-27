JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning area residents of a circulating phone scam, in which a recorded message claims to be with the sheriff’s office.

A release from the sheriff’s office said numerous reports have come in regarding the phone scam, where an automated voice claims to be with the WCSO’s “Civil Services Division.” The release said no such division exists at the WCSO.

The recorded scam message directs the recipient to call 423-812-4490 or email info@civilcourtservices.org. Sheriff Keith Sexton said these scams intend to gain victims’ personal information.

“Residents do not need to call that number or send an email,” said Sexton. “This is a scam designed to get personal information.” The release went on to state the message may direct people to log onto a website, which is also a scam.

The WCSO said their office can put people’s minds at ease if they receive a scam call threatening arrest. Members of the community are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (423) 788-1414 with any questions regarding a possible scam. In the case of an emergency, always dial 911.