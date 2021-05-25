WCSO: Chuckey man charged after fingerprints found at scene of 2020 burglary

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Chuckey, Tennessee man is facing burglary charges after an investigation reportedly found his fingerprints at a crime scene.

According to a release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Johnny McNabb Jr., 23, was arrested Monday, May 24 following an investigation into a 2020 residential burglary.

The release states McNabb was indicted in 2020 “by a Washington County Grand Jury after investigators found his fingerprints at a burglary scene.”

McNabb was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

The Johnson City Police Department also issued a release Tuesday morning stating McNabb had been arrested and charged with driving on a revoked license, felony evading arrest and reckless driving in relation to an incident on April 1, 2019.

JCPD reported during that incident, McNabb drove away from officers on North Broadway Street and ran several red lights.

McNabb’s girlfriend, Halley Guinn, 25, allegedly provided false information about him after he evaded police. She was served with a warrant on Monday and charged with false reporting, according to JCPD.

Photo: Washington County Detention Center

WCSO’s release confirmed the warrants from JCPD. He was additionally charged with two counts of violation of probation.

McNabb is scheduled to appear in Washington County Criminal Court at its next term.