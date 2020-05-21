WCSO: Former bookkeeper indicted for embezzlement, accused of spending company money on Amazon purchases, groceries

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The former bookkeeper for a Jonesborough tractor repair company is facing charges following an embezzlement investigation.

According to the Washington County, Tenn. Sheriff’s Office, a grand jury returned three counts against Kelly Diane Richey, 45, of Afton.

Richey is charged with one count of Theft Over $10,000, one count of Theft Over $2,500 and one county of Violation of the Tennessee Fraudulent Insurance Act.

According to the release, Richey worked for Valley Tractor Repair Company at the time of the crimes.

Investigators found that Richey “illegally used a company credit card in order to make online purchases in support of her own personal business.”

“Richey was also found to have used the company credit card for other reasons that include buying groceries online, placing orders through Amazon, and making pays on her own utility bills. Richey used the credit card over 200 times and made over $21,000 worth of purchases from May 2019 to March 2020.”

The release stated that Richey, as bookkeeper for Valley Tractor Repair Company, secretly added her part-time daughter to the company’s health insurance policy in April 2019.

Richey was booked into the Washington County Detention Center and released after posting a $10,000 bond.

She is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Criminal Court on July 27.