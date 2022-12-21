ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A body was discovered in Damascus, Virginia on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

A release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) stated that a body was recovered from a wooded area inside the Town of Damascus by the Damascus Police Department, the WCSO and the Virginia State Police.

The body has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke for identification and autopsy.

No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the discovery, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.