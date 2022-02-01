WCSO arrests man accused of hitting, choking K-9 officer

Ethan Lloyd Knight

Ethan Lloyd Knight (PHOTO: Washington County Detention Center)

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested an aggravated burglary suspect Monday after deputies say he hit and attempted to choke a K-9 officer.

A release from the WCSO states that deputies responded to a home on Frank Station Road in the South Central community at 5 p.m. after receiving reports that a man believed to be armed had attempted to burglarize it.

Deputies found the suspect right as they arrived at the scene and accuse him of fleeing in a vehicle and crashing after a short pursuit.

The suspect, identified as Ethan Lloyd Knight, 28, reportedly attempted to run from the crash, but deputies released a K-9 officer to catch him. The release states that Knight was detained by the K-9, identified as K-9 Bond. Knight reportedly hit and attempted to choke K-9 Bond during the arrest, resulting in him facing an animal cruelty charge.

After a short chase, police arrested Knight, charging him with the following:

  • Attempted aggravated burglary
  • Evading arrest by motor vehicle
  • Resisting arrest
  • Driving on a revoked license
  • One count of animal cruelty

Knight remains in the Washington County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond and awaits his arraignment on Tuesday.

