WCSO: Arrest made in 2016 cold case murder

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is now facing charges in the 2016 cold case murder of a woman whose body was found on the Watauga River.

According to a release by the Washington County, Tenn. Sheriff’s Office, Zefrin Leigh Parker, 31, of Asheville, N.C. is charged with felony murder.

On Christmas Eve 2016, the body of Keila Marie Gilbert-Taylor was found by fishermen along the river near Herb Hodge Road.

According to the release, DNA found at the scene has been found to match Parker from a recently entered offender submission from Virginia.

Parker was located in Asheville. According to the sheriff’s office, he was found to be homeless.

Parker is being held in the Buncombe County, N.C. Jail without bond, pending extradition to Tennessee.

According to WCSO, he will be held without bond in Tennessee.