JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and that means people will be out celebrating.

Local police are gearing up for the holiday weekend.

“The most common thing, you’re going to be looking at is DUIs and drunk driving,” said Caleb Couch, criminal investigator for the Jonesborough Police Department. “The main thing is, have a plan, if you’re going to go out with somebody, make sure somebody is either a designated driver or you have a plan to get back home and get back home safely.”

New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest holidays for law enforcement agencies and they will have extra staff on hand in case of emergencies.

“I know a lot of our surrounding agencies, they are going to have extra staff,” Couch said. “We’re going to have help from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, along with us to help us do patrols and different saturation patrols just to help us on the roadways.”

Couch told News Channel 11 that there is no reason anyone should be driving drunk on the road because Uber and Lyft are available in most areas to bring people home.

“Our main goal is just try to keep everybody safe at that point,” Couch said. “Just to make sure everybody is having a good time, but doing it safely and in a safe manner.”

For those who plan to spend the holiday at a local bar, it’s important to communicate with your bartenders or servers if you are feeling uncomfortable.

Tennessee Hills is one bar in the area that is trained in bar safety.

“Both of our bars are registered as safety bars,” said Lauren Maddux, general manager at Tennessee Hills. “You can always come and talk to us if you feel like something’s wrong or you’re uncomfortable, you can come up and order what’s called an angel shot. Our bartenders are trained to know what that means.”

Maddux said safety is Tennessee Hills’ top priority.

“We all have Uber on speed dial, so we can always call anybody and Uber, we’re happy to pay for it,” Maddux said. “Our motto is responsibly rowdy, and that’s what we embrace, we want people to have fun but we also want you to be responsible, too, and not drink and drive.”

Another safety tip is to never leave your drink unattended, but those who don’t have a buddy for the holidays can always ask a bartender.

“If someone doesn’t feel comfortable leaving their drink, they can definitely ask the bartender to leave it behind the bar for them,” Maddux said. “We will definitely cover it, leave it for them and then give it to them when they come back.”

Investigator Couch also added that if you are out and see something suspicious or feel uncomfortable, call 911.