GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After literally helping build the General Morgan Inn brick-by-brick and working inside for a quarter of a century, Wayne Horton is entering retirement.

Horton, a native of Greeneville, Tennessee, was a traveling construction worker before returning home to build a brand new luxury venue known as the General Morgan Hotel. When the project was finished and he found himself out of work, Horton said he walked up to the manager and asked for a job.

“When it came time for me to be laid off, I went to the general manager and I asked him ‘Cap, it’s about time for you to lay me off,'” Horton said. “And he said ‘Don’t nobody know it but you!'”

After a straightforward start, Horton spend the next 25 years with the General Morgan starting as a “houseman.” Serving guests from all walks of life, Horton said he always found a way to connect with each of them.

“I’ve met a lot of stars,” Horton said. “But to me everyone’s a star.”

In his reception, which ran from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, managers and friends took turns describing the Wayne they’d come to know. One former manager said he got concerned every week when he saw Horton passing out cash to other employees, but found out that he had been handing out parts of his paycheck to those who needed it more than himself.

“Well the thing about Wayne is, he treats everybody equally,” Scott Niswonger, local business leader and Horton’s friend, said. “We all get the same rats, no matter who you are in the neighborhood.”

The General Morgan Inn’s new general manager, David Arts, said that when he joined the team, he knew he’d have to meet the man everyone had been talking about.

“When I first got here, which was at the start of this year,I heard from everybody, ‘Well have you seen Wayne Horton?'” Arts recalled.

It wasn’t long until the two ran into each other, and Arts said he won’t soon forget the introduction.

“When I finally met him, he shook my hand and he greeted me,” Arts said. “He welcomed me, and honestly I felt like very quickly I’d known him for years. And I said to myself that if that is the way he has made guests in this hotel feel for 25 years, then I know this is a special place.”

While he won’t be part of the day to day in the hotel anymore, Horton told News Channel 11 that he won’t stay far away. He plans to enjoy a peaceful retirement and enjoy the food and community that his hometown has to offer.

“People here in Greeneville and Greene County are the best, are the best,” Horton said. “And I’m saying it from my heart. They are the best.”