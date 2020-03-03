Waters, snacks and attaboys: Community support a huge encouragement to officers

Donations and love from individuals and groups such as “Evelyn’s Army” have lifted the spirits of law enforcement officers involved in the search for Evelyn Boswell.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Monday was another trying day for Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and all his employees — much like Sunday, and every day since the search for Evelyn Boswell began.

The case of the missing Sullivan County toddler that has gripped the region and captured national attention is wearing on his officers emotionally, Cassidy said during a short break Monday afternoon.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy

“Professionally, you have a lot of mothers and fathers that work here that … you know, they’re having trouble sleeping at night,” Cassidy said. “They wake up thinking about Evelyn, they’re going to sleep thinking about Evelyn.”

In the case’s first days, following the AMBER Alert issued Feb. 19, Cassidy said his 14 criminal investigation division officers were consumed by the case.

“We were here late hours last week and I run into a couple detectives and I said you all go home and recharge your batteries and get some sleep, and they looked at me and said, sheriff, I can’t sleep.”

Enter “Evelyn’s Army”

Even as Cassidy spoke with reporters, criminal investigations staff continued following up on the constant flow of tips and other officers contributed to the overall effort, another flow was occurring on the department’s main floor.

That was where donations of water, drinks, snacks and even full meals were piling up, just as they have been throughout this human drama that began two weeks ago.

“This community has been really supportive,” Cassidy said. “They’ve brought us food and drinks and just offered help in any way they can.”

Amber Rogers started the “Evelyn’s Army” Facebook group.

Among the hundreds of people helping are members of an impromptu group, “Evelyn’s Army,” organized by local mother Amber Rogers. She started a Facebook group, Evelyn’s Army, on Feb. 24 and it has since become a locus for donations.

“The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deserves this and so does baby Evelyn,” Rogers said Tuesday. “All of us (in the core group) are mothers and this all just hits very close to home.”

What started small has grown to the point that Rogers put a PayPal attachment up on the page — it had received $345 in donations between Monday night and mid-afternoon Tuesday. All proceeds will go toward feeding SCSO staff.

Aaron Hagy is the sheriff’s department’s events coordinator. That’s put him in a central role as citizens continue stepping up to help. From the smallest effort to more organized endeavors such as Evelyn’s Army, the community’s support is making a huge difference for everyone at the department.

“It may not seem like a big deal bringing a case of water or bringing a couple bags of snacks or crackers, but when you’re 24-7 working on something and you’ve really got a desire to get this done, to see your community step up like that, it just totally changes your demeanor.”

SCSO Events Manager Aaron Hagy

Hagy said the best thing for community members to do at this point is keep the supportive calls, emails and texts coming and persevere in solidarity with the sheriff’s department staff and the state and federal officers who are also here working the Boswell case.

“When you have something this tragic happen in your area everybody feels like they’re a part of it and they want to step up and do what they can,” Hagy said. “The support that they have given the sheriff’s office … it’s just been overwhelming.”

“These folks are working so hard, and when they see this food come in it puts a little bit of a smile on their face, you know, ‘these people do understand what we’re going through, they’re concerned too, they want to help us.”

Cassidy said as long as the case continues, he expects two things — lots of community support and interest, and heavy hearts at the sheriff’s office — especially at his own desk.

“I can’t go really anywhere in public without somebody asking me about the case and it’s already weighing heavily on me, so I just wake up thinking about it, go to sleep thinking about it, so I just hope, hope and pray that we can find Evelyn.”

Anyone who wants to help can visit the Evelyn’s Army Facebook page or call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7500.