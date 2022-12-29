JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he’d have running water by early Thursday after four days without. He wasn’t disappointed.

“I’m glad that it came back on,” the retiree who lives just off Highway 81 South in Embreeville with his wife, Patricia, told News Channel 11 at around 9:15 Thursday morning.

Utility water restoration was keeping crews busy in the Embreeville and Bumpus Cove communities Thursday morning. By afternoon, about 1,000 customers had seen their service resumed. (WJHL photo)

The Greenes’ water came back on at 8 a.m. Thursday, following a plan announced by Jonesborough late Wednesday. If water levels in the town’s tank at Persimmon Ridge stayed above 20 feet (a million gallons), they’d start in the south end of the county phasing back in the 10,000 or so customers without water.

The Greenes own and rent out two nearby mobile homes, and both also had service restored Thursday morning.

Asked whether they had some laundry backed up, Greene said of Pattie “that’s what she’s doin’ right now.”

Greene said the pair made it through the four-day period with a minimum of hassle.

“We went down to the fire department, got water to flush the commodes with and stuff, and drink,” he said.

Earl Greene’s water service came back on at 8 a.m. Thursday. It had been down since late Sunday. (WJHL photo)

Greene is chief at the Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department that sits barely a stone’s throw from his home. The retiree said the lack of tap water on the property he’s called home since childhood didn’t phase him much.

“Years ago we had to carry our water,” he said. “That’s a situation you don’t want to be in.”

On the other side of Highway 81, Daisy Hilton took a minute out from giving her dog some outside time at her Robert Love Road home. She explained why she didn’t mind waiting to make sure their water was working until her husband William returned from work later Thursday.

The Hiltons have a backup well. She said the couple didn’t even bother turning it on Monday after waking up to no water, figuring it might be back on within a few hours. By Tuesday morning they flicked the switch, but her neighbors weren’t so lucky.

Daisy Hilton said a backup well kept her and her husband William in better shape than their neighbors, but she was still glad to get her service back. (WJHL photo)

“She has a horse next door, and they’ve been hauling water down there to it,” Hilton said. “I’d say we’ve fared better than most.”

Even without the benefit of a well, the Damascus, Va. native said she wouldn’t have been overly distressed. “Done it before,” she said.

Crews and volunteers buzzed around the Embreeville and Bumpus Cove areas Thursday morning, which were slated for the first restorations. By mid-afternoon, they’d added those customers back along with some on Highway 107 without any depletion of the Persimmon Ridge tank, which had reached 31 feet (1.5 million gallons) by Thursday morning.