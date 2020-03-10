The Waters of Johnson City rehab center temporarily suspends visitation as precaution against coronavirus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A rehabilitation and nursing center in Johnson City has temporarily suspended visitation as a precautionary measure in light of the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a statement on The Waters of Johnson City’s website, the center is asking friends and family to not visit the center.

In part, the statement reads,

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are limiting all visitors unless absolutely necessary. We are posting signs on our entryway doors to notify visitors of this policy and actively screening individuals, including staff, who need to come into the building.” Waters of Johnson City

The statement on the center’s website says while they are aware that connecting with loved ones is important, they encourage other methods of communication than physical contact for the time being.

If you believe your visit to the center to be necessary, you are asked to call The Waters of Johnson City’s Administrator or Director of Nursing.

The Waters of Johnson City has a 5-star rating, according to Medicare.gov and had zero deficiencies during the last inspection. In comparison, the average number of health citations at Tennessee nursing homes is 3.5, and the national average is 8.

