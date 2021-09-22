Waterline project to impact traffic on West State of Franklin

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers should expect delays on West State of Franklin due to a waterline replacement project starting on Monday, Sept. 27.

According to a release from the City of Johnson City, the road closure will begin at Sevier Street and continue just beyond Earnest Street. Construction will also impact the sidewalk.

After replacing the waterline, new gravity sewer pipes will be installed, which will cause additional lane closures in the area.

The project is expected to last for several weeks and drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through the construction areas.