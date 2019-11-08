Waterline leak at Bernard and Church intersection in Greeneville, pressure affected

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A waterline leak has been reported at the intersection of Bernard Ave. and Church Street in Greeneville.

The Greeneville Water Commission posted to its Facebook page that it is “not a gusher,” but that a leak was found.

The post stated that water pressure and volume will be affected as some valves will have to be turned off to isolate the leakage. There could also be leaking around the areas where line stops were installed.

“Sometimes with changes in temperature and with excess vibration of the ground, these things happen,” the post read. “We did not plan this.”

The commission asks for the public to be patient with crews and be respectful of work zones.