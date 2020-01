A San Bruno fireman closes off an elementary school in San Bruno, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2010. Portola Elementary School, close to a gas line that exploded last Thursday, has been evacuated after a student’s mother reported smelling an odor. Authorities say they did not detect natural gas in the area but evacuated the school […]

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Waterline issues have been addressed along the Volunteer Parkway south of Blue Bonnet Drive and parts of Highway 394, including the Cox Farm and Crown Plaza shopping centers, officials say.

Reports from the City of Bristol say that repairs have been completed and lines will gradually repressurize until around 2 p.m.

Residents in the South Bristol area are asked to exercise caution when turning on faucets as additional pressure may be released upon use.