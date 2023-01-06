JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Historic military and medical objects that once were displayed in a Johnson City museum are being dried out and salvaged after a waterline break in the building where they were being stored.

A waterline inside Beeson Hall froze and then broke during the historic cold snap that gripped much of the country on Christmas weekend, a city spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Beeson Hall on Harrison Street is a recreation center owned by the City of Johnson City.

Volunteers say the city allowed them to use Beeson Hall to store items when the museum at Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Medical Center campus closed in late 2020.

Items owned by the VA that had been on display at the museum were sent to another museum in Dayton, Ohio, according to Martha Whaley, a former VA librarian who’s championed the artifacts’ preservation.

They found out about the waterline break on Jan. 3, more than a week later.

Volunteers and inmates worked Wednesday and Thursday to remove waterlogged artifacts and salvage other items in Beeson Hall. (Photo: Martha Whaley)

“We think we have saved almost everything,” Whaley said. “The only things that are permanently damaged are our paper things and photographs. Anything that is metal may be rusted, but we’re hoping that we got those things out of the way and dried then before they rusted. And we don’t see any mold at all yet.”

“We have our iron lung our nursing collection, the physical therapy collections, the pharmaceutical collections, and a lot of things that were used here in Johnson City by physicians who are now retired and some have passed on,” she said.

According to ETSU’s website, “The mission of the Museum at Mountain Home is to tell the story of the development of health care in South Central Appalachia from the earliest practitioner to the present.”

ETSU says the museum was established in 1995 “by the generous donation of the use of a historic building by the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.”

“The Museum features artifacts were collected through the years by VAMC staff and East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine Department of Learning Resources, History of Medicine Department,” the university’s website says.

The website doesn’t indicate the museum has been closed for over two years.

Whaley says the VA has given volunteers some space to temporarily store items salvaged from Beeson Hall until a permanent location can be found.

“Our board probably has enough money to last us for just a couple more years while we’ve been trying to reorganize and find a permanent space for our museum,” said Whaley. “So any donations that people could give would be much appreciated.”

Whaley said tax-deductible donations can be sent to Museum of Mountain Home, Box 784, Mountain Home, TN 37648. She said people interested in helping the nonprofit organization can email her at marthaellen53@gmail.com.