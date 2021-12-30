Waterline break at Bemberg and West Elk closes westbound lane on Elk

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists in Elizabethton are advised Thursday morning to find an alternate route after a major waterline break near the intersection of Bemburg Road and Elk Avenue.

Elizabethton officials said while crews work to repair the break, the outside westbound lane of Elk Avenue will remain closed until it is fixed.

Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling in the area, and leaders warned surrounding businesses and residents to expect service outages until the leak is fixed.