KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Demolition work could result in increased noise coming from the Holston Army Ammunition Plant over the next couple of weeks.

The plant announced Monday that it has begun demolishing a water tank at the facility.

Demolition work is expected to last for about two weeks and will take place on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in order to limit noise during the evening hours.

The plant said letters were sent out in March alerting community members to the potential for increased noise.