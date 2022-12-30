JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough officials said Friday evening that water service had been restored to 9,000 customers in Washington County.

According to the town, service was restored to customers in the Bumpus Cove, Embreeville, Conklin, Washington College, Limestone, Telford, and Bailey Bridge Road areas.

No leaks were discovered in any six-inch water lines, but several were found and repaired in smaller lines.

Crews will now focus on restoring service to those located north of Highway 11E, where 150 miles of water line still need to be checked.

Residents are asked to inspect inside and outside waterlines for leaks once service is restored.

Water distribution will continue on Saturday for those who still do not have service. Jugs of water will be handed out from 4–8 p.m. at the Bowmantown Ruritan. Water for livestock will be distributed from 2–4 p.m. next to the Telford Diner.