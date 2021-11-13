Water service restored along Milligan Highway, repair work expected to continue

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn.(WJHL) – City officials have confirmed that water service has returned to residences near a main line break underneath Milligan Highway.

According to Elizabethton Water Services director Jonathan Pleasant, the break took place across 20 feet of the main line feeding into the Milligan area.

Pleasant said the material used in the specific pipes tends to crack with age rather than develop holes, and the pipes can fail at a large scale because of it.

Pleasant said the water line repairs were completed earlier than expected, but Milligan Highway might not be open until later Saturday night.