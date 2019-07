In this photo made on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2010, clear treated water flows from a tap continuously for random testing at the intake facility of the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority in Beaver Falls, Pa. The natural gas boom gripping parts of the U.S. has a nasty byproduct: wastewater so salty, and so polluted with metals […]

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bluff City Waterworks has provided notice of a water service outage for Saturday.

According to a release from Bluff City Waterworks, the outage will affect areas from Fleming Dr. to Bluff City Highway and then from Lakeview Drive to Weaver Branch Road.

It will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.