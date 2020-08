BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some residents will experience a water service outage on Wednesday morning.

According to Bluff City Waterworks, residents on the following roads will experience the outage on Wednesday, August 26:

Timber Ridge Road

Portions of Dry Branch Road

Rockhold Road

Chinquapin Road

Mt. Holston Road

Underwood Springs Branch Road

The outage is planned to start around 8:30 a.m. and last until around noon on Wednesday.