Water restored to estimated 1500 customers in Hawkins County after water main split

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Water is being restored to customers in Hawkins County following a split in a water main Tuesday morning.

According to Jeremy Jones, the general manager of First Utility District of Hawkins County, the break affected an estimated 1500 people in Hawkins County.

The break was described as an 8-inch split on the western stint. It has since been repaired.

Jones said the water is being turned back on around 10:45 a.m.

The water main break had also caused Volunteer High School to close on Tuesday.

Jones said no property damage was reported from the water main split.