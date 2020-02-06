1  of  5
Breaking News
Water rescue underway on Hwy 91 in Laurel Bloomery Teacher killed, 4 others injured after tree falls on City of Sevierville van Greeneville PD: ‘Ongoing Investigation’ into death of infant girl, few details available Police: State of emergency issued for Richlands, Tazewell County, shelters opened EMA Director: Local disaster declared in Dickenson County, low-lying residents told to evacuate
1  of  23
Closings & Delays
Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Cocke County, TN Schools Dickenson County, VA Schools Greene County, TN Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Highlands Community Services Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Northeast State Community College Norton, VA City Schools Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools St. Anne Catholic School Sullivan County, TN Schools Towering Oaks Christian School Tri-Cities Christian School University of Virginia at Wise Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

Water rescue underway on Hwy 91 in Laurel Bloomery

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Terri Johnson)

LAUREL BLOOMERY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Emergency workers say a water rescue is underway in Johnson County.

The rescue operation is happening in the 7800 block of State Route 91 in the Laurel Bloomery community, according to the First District Fire Department.

The fire department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss