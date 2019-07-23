UPDATE: No injuries after boat gets stuck in South Fork Holston River

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three people made it to safety after their boat became lodged on rocks in the middle of the South Fork Holston River.

It happened Monday evening downstream of the Hickory Tree Road bridge in Sullivan County.

EMA Director Jim Bean says the boat hit rapids and became stuck on the rocks. The water was moving fast due to TVA generating from the South Holston Dam.

Emergency crews from the Holston Valley Rescue Squad, Hickory Tree Fire Department, Kingsport Fire Department, and Kingsport Lifesaving Crew responded to the scene.

(Photos: Kingsport Lifesaving Crew)

Bean says a fishing guide and two customers from Salisbury, North Carolina were in the boat. They were stuck on the river for about a couple of hours, he says.

The two customers were brought to shore while the fishing guide managed to free the boat and get to shore safely.

Bean believes the incident is not weather-related.