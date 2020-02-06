1  of  44
Water rescue underway in Limestone

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: WJHL)

UPDATE: The driver is out of the vehicle, according to News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel who is at the scene.

Previous:

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Emergency officials say a water rescue is underway in Washington County, Tennessee.

The Limestone Volunteer Fire Department says it is responding to McInturff Road in Limestone.

(Photos: Michelle Malone)

Photos from viewers show a vehicle surrounded by floodwaters.

News Channel 11 is working to learn more about the incident.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

