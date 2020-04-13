Water rescue underway at apartment complex in Abingdon due to flooding

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Crews are conducting a water rescue on Woodby Lane in Abingdon Monday morning after flooding in the area caused residents to evacuate.

News Channel 11’s Ashley Sharp was at the scene and was told by officials that no injuries had occurred.

Water rescue is currently underway for people trapped in flooded homes on Woodby Ln. in Abingdon. Limited details right now but I’m told no one is injured. They’re evacuating these homes and setting up temporary shelter. pic.twitter.com/NiobE6BcB1 — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) April 13, 2020

Boats have been seen riding out to the apartment complex to evacuate residents, who are being checked by EMS as they are rescued.

Emergency crews were first called to the scene of the rescue around 3 a.m.

FLOODING at 19134 WOODBY LN ABINGDON. Please use caution in the area. April 13, 2020 at 03:02AM — AlertAbingdon (@AlertAbingdon) April 13, 2020

The rescue occurred off Exit 16 on Interstate 81.

Temporary shelters are being set up for the residents as the rescue continues.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.